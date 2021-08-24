COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired on North Fifth Street near Douglass Park just after 8 p.m., Monday night.
BREAKING: shots fired at Douglass Park. There is a large police presence. No information yet from CPD @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4X9MVIXI3z— Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) August 24, 2021
There was a large police presence at the scene, but officers offered no additional information.
BREAKING: Shots fired at Douglass Park in Columbia tonight. Police are still gathering information right now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eAIg71D4pZ— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) August 24, 2021
The Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8 it will issue a press release when more information is available.
There are a lot of onlookers here at Douglass Park. Police are searching the scene right now. @KOMUnews— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) August 24, 2021