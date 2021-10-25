COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the 1700 block of McKee Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
During the investigation, police found evidence that confirmed shots were fired.
Police say no one was injured, but they found damage to a residence.
Around 1:45 p.m., a KOMU 8 employee saw a yellow corvette in the middle of Broadway in downtown Columbia, surrounded by a crime scene unit and at least four police cars.
When a KOMU 8 reporter arrived on the scene, the car was being towed away.
CPD public information officer Jeff Pitts confirmed the vehicle is suspected of being involved in the shots fired incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.