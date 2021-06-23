COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to the 300 block of Hirth Avenue on Wednesday morning for a shots fired incident. 

With evidence found during the investigation, officers confirmed that shots were fired. 

No injuries were reported, but officers located damage to a residence caused by the gunfire. 

At the time of the shooting, around 2:10 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a "newer" red SUV traveling northbound on Hirth. No further suspect description is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.