COLUMBIA -- One person is injured after a shots fired incident in Columbia on Saturday.
Columbia Police were dispatched to the 900 block of 8th Street Saturday at 4:57 p.m. in response to a report of a subject who had been shot, according to a press release.
When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
No information was released about the suspect.
This is a developing story. The investigation will be continued by CPD's Criminal Investigations Division.
Columbia Police asks if any information is known about the incident to contact Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS to stay anonymous.