COLUMBIA − Police Chief Geoff Jones says officers will resume full enforcement of traffic laws but will continue to take health precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread in mid-Missouri.
Under a special order in 2020, CPD limited the number of traffic stops to control face-to-face interactions. Officers had been authorized to stop drivers only for hazardous moving violations and where indicated for criminal investigation purposes.
"The health emergency called for clear action to limit exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus," Jones said in a news release. "We had to balance law enforcement and protecting the public and our employees from the virus."
Jones said he regularly hears complaints from people who are concerned about traffic law enforcement.
"Every day, we enforce laws against hazardous moving violations like speeding and lane violations. People also have a sense of frustration about expired registrations and how that might affect vehicle equipment and safety," Jones said.
The chief said officers will continue to take health precautions with temperature checks, mask wearing, sanitizing vehicles and workspaces and making sure that people who are ill or exposed to COVID-19 stay home.