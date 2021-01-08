COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to a reported bomb threat around 1 a.m. Friday at Stephens College in the 1200 block of East Broadway.
Police officers established a large perimeter and conducted a search of the building where there was no evidence of an explosive device.
The Columbia Police Bomb Squad, Columbia Fire Department, MU Police Department and Stephens College Security assisted during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.