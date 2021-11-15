COLUMBIA − Columbia Police responded to a report of a carjacking and robbery Sunday afternoon near the Business Loop.
According to a press release, police found an adult male victim at the scene, in the 500 block of Mikel Street. He reported he was approached by the suspect who was brandishing a firearm.
The victim said the suspect entered his house and demanded personal items, including the victim's car keys to a white Mitsubishi Galant with Missouri license plate LF5-C1M.
The suspect was last seen heading west on Orange Street in the victim's vehicle, according to the news release.
The victim described the suspect as a white male about 30 to 40 years old. The suspect is also described as being between 5'8 and 5'10 and 140 to 160 pounds. The victim said the suspect was wearing a stocking cap and a bandana over his face.
There were no reported injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.