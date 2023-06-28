Columbia police said Wednesday night that they are actively searching for Brandt Feutz, who is connected to an ongoing investigation.
Police say the public should not approach Feutz, 36, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
(2) Mr. Feutz has prominent tattoos on either side of his neck and around his right eye. He was last seen driving a dark gray X-Series BMW Crossover with no registration.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 29, 2023
According to police, the suspect has "prominent tattoos on either side of his neck and around his right eye." He was last seen driving a dark gray X-Series BMW Crossover.
Police did not elaborate on the investigation.
Anyone with any information on Feutz is encouraged to contact Columbia police at 573-875-8477.