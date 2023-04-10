COLUMBIA − Officers from the Columbia Police Department are searching for a shooting suspect Monday in the Conley Road shopping area.

Officers responded to the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble Road before noon Monday and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from CPD.

Sgt. Patrick Corcoran told KOMU 8 they were called after a suspect, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, pulled out a gun and started shooting. CPD activated mutual aid, which is why Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and the MU Police Department responded to the scene.

Happening now- Police have put caution tape up at the ALDIs on Conley road. Shoppers I talked to say police came into the grocery store and told them to evacuate. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CreJVa7tr0 — Shayleigh Lawson (@LawsonShayleigh) April 10, 2023

Police say they believe the suspect left a vehicle at Aldi on East Business Loop 70. The vehicle was towed away from the store parking lot.

A woman was also briefly detained at Aldi, the sergeant said.

CPD has removed the caution tape. A tow truck is removing the vehicle previously taped off now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AbVUAHqxoN — Shayleigh Lawson (@LawsonShayleigh) April 10, 2023

CPD briefly evacuated the store around 11:30 a.m., and shoppers were let back around 11:45 a.m.

Marty Albrecht said she was inside the Aldi when CPD officers ran in.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I was checking out at Aldi and all of the sudden the police come in and ordered everybody out," Albrecht said. "So we came out the side emergency door."

She said an officer told her to put her hands up and get behind their cars.

"We got behind the car and that's about it," Albrecht said. "We just stood there and waited until they told us we could get back in or cars."

0:12 WATCH: Columbia police search for shooting suspect A viewer sent in this video of a helicopter searching for a shooting suspect in the Conley Road shopping area Monday.

Crime scene tape was up around Aldi, as well as the gas station. Helicopters and drones were also deployed in the search.

Language Tree Preschool on Walnut Street was placed in a brief lockdown Monday afternoon.

Police say they do not have additional information on the suspect. They ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 will provide updates when information becomes available.