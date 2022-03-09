COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy.

The department said Lance Graves was last seen on Jan. 19 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Road and Business Loop 70.

He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and multi-colored Champion shoes at the time, according to CPD. He is 5'5 and about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Grave's whereabouts should contact the department at 573-874-7652 or call 911.

