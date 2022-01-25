COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in locating a man wanted for child sex crimes.
A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued for Frank George Washburn, 69, pursuant to an enticement of a child, child molestation and statutory sodomy investigation.
@ColumbiaPD Columbia Missouri Police Department is looking for Frank George Washburn for several charges. If you know his whereabouts, please call Columbia Police or CrimeStoppers. pic.twitter.com/kz8nGmdq0M— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 25, 2022
According to CPD, Washburn is 6'0, 200 pounds and has green eyes. He also has violent tendencies.
If you know the whereabouts of Washburn, contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.