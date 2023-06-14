COLUMBIA − Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in central Columbia Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 400 block of North Providence Road around 10:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Toni Messina, a spokesperson for Columbia police.
Upon officers' arrival, a suspect vehicle fled the scene, and police started a pursuit, which ended in the Cliff Drive area, near east campus. The suspect left the vehicle and then fled on foot, according to police.
Messina said officers found evidence of shots fired at multiple scenes.
Police said at this time, no injuries have been reported and that their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-875-8477 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.