COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is looking for possible witnesses to the recent murder at a Waffle House on March 14th.
CPD is asking for help in locating the owners of a white vehicle shown in the photo below.
Police say that two people left in this car from the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive around 11 p.m. that night.
The owners are seen inside the restaurant paying for their food about 10:56 pm and are seen ducking down by their car.
The CPD asks that if you have any information about the occupants of the car to reach out to them at 573-874-7652.
For more information on the shooting please look at our previous coverage.