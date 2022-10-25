COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded subject and potential hostage incident at a house on the 600 block of Lyon Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Officers tried to make contact with the individuals inside the house upon arrival. One male individual left and then re-entered the house. CPD eventually determined this individual to be the suspect of the situation.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., police entered the residence and took the suspect into custody.
Police have responded to prior cases and charges filed regarding the suspect, including a kidnapping charge.
CPD presence shut down Lyon Street from Circus Avenue to Fifth Street as a result of the incident. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.
