COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department will host free active assailant response training for the public later this month.
Two sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
Pre-registration is required as there is a limit of 70 participants per session. Each session will contain the same material.
Andre Cook, a police trainer, will facilitate the training. The session will include training for the process of planning for and reacting to an armed intruder.