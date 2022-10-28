COLUMBIA − Anyone who wants to learn more about about FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage, can attend a meeting next week, hosted by the Columbia Police Department.
With FUSUS, CPD said they would have immediate access to video feeds, with the owner’s permission, on a single platform while responding to emergencies and other incidents.
Community members will have an opportunity to speak with FUSUS representatives and Columbia police staff. Open-house style informational meetings will be held at these locations:
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Howard Municipal Building, Lower Level, HR training room
- Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, community room
Community members will then be invited to attend a policy and procedures meeting on Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. The input collected from the previous sessions and at this session will result in a draft policy that will be shared with the city council, CPD said.
CPD said in May it plans to purchase the FUSUS software. Currently, the department has to ask businesses for permission to search their camera footage. CPD said it would "cut out the middleman" by creating a map of all available cameras, each just a click away.
With FUSUS, the police department would need permission from businesses to use its cameras, and businesses could selectively grant or deny access to each of the cameras they own.
The Downtown Community Improvement District budgeted $30,000 toward reimbursing businesses that buy outdoor surveillance cameras.