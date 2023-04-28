COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has invited community members to discuss crime trends and safety concerns on May 10 and 11.
Representatives from the Department's Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus will be present to provide information to answer residents's questions.
The department believes that "community conversations with police can create stronger partnerships for safer roads, neighborhoods and business."
The North District, which represents Columbia north of I-70 and part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road, will have a meeting on May 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This meeting will take place in the Community Room at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center.
The South District, which represents Columbia south of I-70 except for the part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road, will have a meeting on on May 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This meeting will take place in Conference Rooms 1A and B in City Hall.
Residents can submit questions in advance to PolicePIO@CoMo.gov, and should indicate in their message if they live in the city's north or south district.