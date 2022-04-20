COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department will have extra officers patrolling the city for people driving while impaired from Wednesday through Saturday. 

Wednesday is 4/20, which is widely recognized as a day celebrating marijuana. In response, CPD will increase DWI patrols across the city, according to a Facebook post from the department. All officers will be in marked police cars.

"In Missouri, a DWI is a DWI," the post reads. Drivers can be arrested for driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, alcohol or any drug.

The increased enforcement will be active through Saturday.

