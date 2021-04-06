COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday with more information on the disappearance of Columbia mother Mengqi Ji.
It comes after a hiker found human remains that Columbia Police say may be those of Mengqi Ji. Her driver's license, credit card and other personal items were found nearby.
Officials originally said they expected to have forensic results to positively identify the remains by Friday.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Police Chief Geoff Jones and Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter will speak at the conference.
Below is a full timeline of Ji's disappearance.