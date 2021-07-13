COLUMBIA — Columbia Police say they have seen an increase in telephone scams where the caller identifies as a police officer or other law enforcement official.
The caller may indicate that the receiver has a warrant for their arrest and request that they meet them at a predetermined location with cash, or else be subject to arrest.
"The Columbia Police Department will never ask any person to meet us at a predetermined location and request money," Assistant Chief John Gordon said in a news release.
Scammers are able to "spoof" official phone numbers so the receiver believes that it's a valid call.
CPD recommends if you receive a call like this to hang up and contact a local law enforcement agency. Residents of the Columbia/Boone County area can call the non-emergency number 3-1-1 to report the incident.