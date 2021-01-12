COLUMBIA – Despite mid-Missourians getting on with the new year, many are still waiting for delayed mail and packages.
In Columbia, postmaster Bart Green said the issue doesn’t lie within their walls, but is rather reflective of the system shocked by unforeseen circumstances.
“I think you just see a big grouping of all of this stuff coming at once,” Green said. “It slowed down the system a little bit.”
The United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are all experiencing significant delays. Staff shortages and a sharp increase in online shopping due to the pandemic are to blame.
Kimberly Cardwell-Harvey, Communications Director for the Gateway District, cited record numbers in an email.
“The 2020 holiday season was a record for the United States Postal Service with more than a billion packages delivered,” Cardwell-Harvey wrote. “This epic volume was also amplified by employee availability challenges and necessary COVID-19 policies.”
Around this time of year, the Tiger Post Office is usually fielding the steady flow of postage. That is not the case in early 2021.
“Generally this would be the time when things kind of level off a little bit,” Green said. “We're still seeing pretty significant numbers definitely compared to last year.”
Data from MasterCard shows a 49% increase in shopping in the 75 days leading up to Christmas compared to 2019. This on top of the influx of ballots mailed in prior to the election.
The Columbia Post Office avoided becoming overwhelmed with mail-in votes. Green attributes that to a strong partnership with city officials.
“We have a great relationship with our board of elections here,” Green said. “We were advancing everything that we get as it got closer to election time. We never really felt the impacts of it here.”
As the year progresses, Green urges people to hold on.
"I know here in Columbia, we're pretty much back on par with where we need to go,” Green said. “I ask everybody to be patient and we'll get it [packages] to you as soon as we get it.”