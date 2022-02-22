COLUMBIA - The meeting discussed Phase 1 of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant improvement project and the course of action they're planning on taking.
The primary focus is to restore the plant.
This improvement will treat 32 million gallons of water per day and include rehabilitation and replacement projects that will enhance the performance and extend the life of this critical facility.
"The plant was originally constructed in 1970. So a lot of the equipment's getting towards the end of its useful life," Shawn Carrico, Engineering Supervisor, said. "The primary focus is to restore the capacity of the plant to ensure its life for the future."
Phase 1 will replace aging infrastructure for enhanced reliability, restore the water treatment capacity, improve current treatment performance, and prepare for potential future treatment enhancements.
Additionally, the improvements will meet near-term water quality goals and capacity needs to establish long-rang water quality goals informed by treatment costs and benefits.
Como Safe Water Coalition has a different course of action they feel is best.
"We started back in 2016 because we were frustrated with the use of chloramine and its disinfection process," Julie Ryan, co-founder of COMO Safe Water Coalition, said. "That is part of what's used at the plant right now, it's a combination of chlorine and ammonia. Our plant can't run chlorine alone, based on where it's at right now, partially because of our groundwater and partially because of the way the plant condition is."
Como Safe Water Coalition discusses how the disinfection byproducts of chloramine are not measured, regulated, nor tested.
"This is an improvement. It is not a solution. This is like putting a band-aid on something and not truly healing somebody," Ryan said. "We are not getting the water quality we deserve right now."
Ryan suggested other treatment processes like granular activated carbon that could be added to the processes of phase one, although, is more expensive.
Phase 2 of the project is yet to be determined.