Columbia priority routes are in a passable state following second round of snow

COLUMBIA - Following the second round of snow that left Columbia between 1 and 4 inches of snow, roads are continuing to be cleared.
The city of Columbia utilizes a priority system that has three different lists.
"The first priority is the major roads," said John Ogan, public information specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department. "The second priority are some of the heavily traveled roads that lead to schools and hospitals, while the third priority facilitates residential access to the first and second priority roads."
Some first priority routes include West Blvd., Rock Quarry Road, Forum Blvd., Scott Blvd. and Nifong Blvd. The Missouri Department of Transportation takes care of Interstate 70, Stadium Blvd., Providence Road, Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63, among others.
According to city council member Pat Fowler, city staff runs their ideas by city council before the council makes a decision.
"City staff makes determinations as to which roads should be priority roads," Fowler said. "They then run that by council as amendments to their existing ordinances."
With crews working into the night, Ogan said most of the priority routes have been cleared.
Even with the additional accumulation of snow overnight, Ogan said the department has moved on to other areas.
"Now that priority routes are in a passable state, crews have moved on to the neighborhoods," Ogan said. "We hope to get as many neighborhoods as possible."
Crews will plow the city from the inside out, meaning they will begin in sub-wards near the city's center and then progress outward from there toward city limits. The city alternates this approach with each winter weather event, so during the next snow storm, crews will start on the outside edge of town and work inward.
There is some worry though that overnight conditions could cause some issues, as temperatures are supposed to stay below the freezing point.
"A continual challenge we face are these low temperatures," Ogan said. "Our salt is just not that effective, especially in the overnight hours when it dips down to like 11 degrees."
Public Works is also utilizing 25 dump trucks for the hauling off of snow from the downtown area.
If you must travel, Ogan recommended that drivers utilize the city's street and snow route priority map.
The map shows which routes are considered priority, what roads have and have not been cleared and where snow plows are at the moment.