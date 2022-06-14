COLUMBIA - Programs across Columbia are highlighting ways to get utility assistance this summer.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has a utility assistance program year round.
The program offers utility assistance to households with children and household with people with disabilities. The program also helps those who are under the 200% poverty level.
Right now, the program gives assistance to those who are eligible once a year for up to $600. PHHS said the program uses a lottery system, where people who apply are chosen at random.
The service helps people anytime, but with the summer heat, utility bills tend to go up.
Page Selby, manager of customer advocacy at Ameren Missouri, said the demand to be cool causes people to use more energy in the summer, which causes utility bills to be higher.
Steve Hollis, the human services manager for the city of Columbia, also said if people who are eligible are worried about higher utility costs due to summer heat, then they should apply right away.
"Obviously your bill lags so no one is gonna see an increase right now because the heat wave just hit us," Hollis said. "I'd go back to apply now, don't wait, don't wait until you get a bill, you don't have to have a disconnect for our program."
LOVE Columbia also helps people with their utility bills.
Megan Larson, communications manager for LOVE Columbia, said the organization is trying to help people during through the heat.
"The heat really is a burden to the already crushing inflation that has been going on in Columbia," Larson said. "We're really concerned about how the heat is affecting the families that we're assisting, so we are partnering with CMCA and the health department to assist with utilities."
Larson also said LOVE Columbia works with other organizations to help pay peoples' utilities or sometimes LOVE pays out of pocket to help out people who need it.
Ameren also offers assistance for utility bills.
Selby said her main concern is that people will shut off their air conditioning to save money.
"Especially as we go in to the summer months we worry that people will not use their air conditioning, you know, trying to cut their utility bill, but there is lots of other things they can do and still keep cool," Selby said.
She said people can use ceiling fans to keep cool and use a free smart thermostat to pre-cool your home.
Ameren has a "Clean Slate Program," which allows people with moderate incomes to get assistance. It also gives customers the chance the clear their overdue balance.
"The 'Clean Slate Program' is one that allows customers to wipe out a past due balance, so that they can start fresh without having to worry about making that large payment while they're also seeing an increase in the bills for the summer," Selby said.
All three organizations have more information on how to apply for utility assistance on their websites: