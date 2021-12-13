COLUMBIA - There was a burglary at the Hawthorne Management Company over the weekend, according to Columbia Police.
Shawna Meenen, an employee of Hawthorne and the daughter of the company's owner, said she noticed something wrong with the door when she arrived to work on Monday.
"Whenever I discovered the doors were kicked in, I immediately went back out to my car and called 911," Meenen said.
According to Columbia Police, officers were dispatched to the location at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
A crime scene investigator was also at the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing and more information will become available at a later time, according to CPD public information specialist Jeff Pitts.
According to Meenen, she assumes the burglar was looking for cash because the place appeared "ransacked." The burglar also took random items, Meenen said.
"They've taken just a weird array of things. And they took a brand new toilet and some microphones and a guitar," Meenen said.
If anyone has information about the burglary, contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.