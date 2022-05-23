COLUMBIA − Property owners in the downtown Columbia area between the Columbia College campus and College Avenue recently collaborated to come up with a new name for the area, "The Stockyards."
The business and property owners believe the new name incapsulates the unique history of the area, as well as the recent revitalization it has undergone.
John Ott is one of the property owners in what is now The Stockyards. Through his business Alley A Reality, he owns the buildings in the district that house Ozark Mountain Biscuit and Root Cellar. He said the owners felt the area needed a distinguishing name and brand.
"The area really didn't have a name," Ott said. "It was pretty much just an area that I think that people knew as where Logboat was. We thought it might be good to give it a brand and identify the whole neighborhood."
In the 1800s, the area housed buildings for industries like brick-making, stockyards, meat packing, shoe manufactures, livery barns, propeller manufactures and oil companies.
The business and property owners of the area wanted a name that reflects the history of the area.
"We hired a historian, and he came one day and presented us a map that had the word stockyards printed on a section of the area," Ott said. "And we thought that's a good name, especially considering a good part of the area use to be a meat-packing business."
"So Stockyards is a nod not only to the original history of 1881 of the area, but also to the more recent decades of the meat-packing business," Ott said.
Today, The Stockyards is home to a mix of historic buildings like the Hamilton Brown Shoe Factory building, the Wright Brothers Mule Barn, and the Diggs Meat Packing facility. It's also home to newer Columbia businesses like Logboat Brewery, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company, Party Perfectly, the Root Cellar, Gravity and many others.
Business owners in the district have hope for more growth in the future.
"We just want to be a fun place for people to hangout and enjoy, whether it's to get a beer or a meal or do some shopping," Ott said. "Its a great extension to the downtown area. It was a logical place for commercial development to go."