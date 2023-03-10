COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Works has scheduled an informal open house meeting for a new roundabout project.

The city plans to present the design concept for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of West Route K and West Old Plank Road.

The existing intersection will be replaced with a single-lane roundabout having a diameter of 150 feet to improve safety.

To construct the project, permanent street easements and temporary construction easements will be required. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2025.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at City Hall in Conference Room 1A. The city will provide diagrams and information on design concepts for public review, and city engineering staff will be present to answer any questions.

A public comment form can be found at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/route-k-roundabout.