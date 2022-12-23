COLUMBIA − Columbia city officials provided an update Friday morning regarding its winter weather response.
Columbia Public Works said crews reported at 7 a.m. Friday to help with the ongoing winter weather event. A 30-person crew focused on addressing issues on priority routes.
Public Works spokesperson John Ogan said all priority routes are in passable condition. This means these roads can be passed by vehicles with front-wheel drive, while traveling at speeds slower than the posted speed limits.
He reminded drivers that snow-covered roads can still be considered passable.
The city also said temperatures on Saturday, combined with the sunshine could start to activate salt on the roads, which could create potential slick road conditions.
Columbia Utilities also announced it will cancel residential curbside collections and non-essential commercial collections on Friday, due to weather conditions.
The city said trash pickup for these routes will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 instead.
The Columbia Police Department said their headquarters will remain open on Friday and will respond to calls as usual. CPD also urges people to drive safe and use extreme caution if travel is necessary.
The Columbia Regional Airport said air travel is still being impacted by the winter weather. A spokesperson for COU said flyers should track their flight status, and flight information will be updated every 15 minutes.
Officials also urge people to drive with caution and to keep and emergency kit handy.