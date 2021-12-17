COLUMBIA -- Teachers are experiencing more stress this year, according to the findings of a Missouri State Teachers Association survey of nearly 2,900 educators.
A Columbia psychologist is trying to help educators in Boone County with free support services that focus on stress management and nervous system regulation.
Of the teachers who took the survey, 83% said they frequently or almost always feel stressed while at work, and 62% of teachers said this fall semester is more stressful than last year's entire school year.
Chris Lawrence, founder and director of HeartSpace Clinic in Columbia, started offering free therapy for anyone in the education field or any medical professional.
Lawrence said the vast majority of the participants are employed by Columbia Public Schools.
HeartSpace offers services on Zoom multiple times a day.
"We've been doing them all this year, and they've just been really popular," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she's seeing a uptick in anxiety that is "unlike anything she's seen in 30 years."
"Because every single person we're dealing with is having the same stressor. And stress is supposed to happen and then end and this is not ending. It's just ongoing," Lawrence explained.
"I've had teachers say they sleep better. I've had them say that they respond in the moment better. I've had teachers say that they're teaching the tools to the kids in their classroom," Lawrence said.
Kelly Powell, a secretary for library media programs at CPS, said the tips she's received from the sessions have been helpful at work.
"Being conscious of your breath. I can even find myself doing that when I'm at the photocopier," Powell said. "You can stop for a moment and really feel that breath filling your lungs even counting it out. I can just stop for just a moment and do it without it being a big production."
Samantha Iadanza, a media clerk at Jefferson Middle School, said the student behavior hasn't always been great, but it's been stressful for kids to adjust to being in school since the pandemic.
"Their behavior rubs off on the teachers and the staff, too. It can be really hard to take that in and support them but also support ourselves too," Iadanza said.
"Our belief is that we have to support the adults who are working with these kids because their job is super important," Lawrence said. "The more regulated they are, the better they are to work with kids who are dysregulated because the kids are really struggling too."
Lawrence teaches her participants to find a part of their body that is associated with a stressor. Her sessions teach how to deactivate that stress.
A couple tips for teachers, or anyone, dealing with stress are:
- Focus on your breathing. "If you take in a breath and then you blow out longer than you took the breath in, so sort of like you're blowing out candles on a birthday cake, that basically helps your body to settle and so you'll notice When you do that, just this really nice settling that happens in your body," Lawrence said.
- Feel your feet on the floor. "It's a way to ground yourself," Lawrence said.
HeartSpace Clinic is currently fundraising to continue giving free sessions to teachers through 2022. To find more information about HeartSpace and its services, click here.