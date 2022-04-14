COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Health held its monthly meeting Thursday. A homelessness report was delivered by Human Services Manager Steve Hollis.
Protests have been in held in Columbia since January over policy changes many protestors have said don't go far enough to care for the homeless in the community, such as the case with the Wabash bus station in January.
Besides the protests, there have been debates in Columbia over what to do about the homelessness situation, and how to deter the many reasons for it.
"How are we going to solve homelessness in the community," Hollis said. "If you don't know who the folks are?"
During the meeting, Hollis referenced and thanked recent developments towards solving the homelessness epidemic as steps in the right direction.
The recent developments that Hollis mentioned included the expansion of medicaid, a youth shelter, a coordinated entry coordinator, city funding for a health crisis response team and state funding for a behavioral health crisis center that is open 24/7.
Hollis also said there was more that was needed to solve homelessness, which he said was realized during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. What was missing was more shelter capacity for families struggling with homelessness and the need for quarantine.
One of the most emphasizes solutions towards homelessness in Columbia was the Functional Zero Task Force, a collaboration of organizations that provide services to homeless populations in Boone County. Hollis referred to their cooperation in service providing to the homeless and for their biweekly meetings.
"It used to be called the basic needs coalition," Hollis said. "This was actually a task force of the Basic Needs Coalition and what we do as a large coalition of services, housing, healthcare providers, schools, [is] we meet every two weeks, try to strategize, try to really move along our quest to end homelessness."
Hollis also said that the coalition is effective for areas the size of Columbia.
"I would say it happens here in a way that's pretty special," Hollis said. "Especially for communities our size."
Hollis also described the task force as very selfless.
"Not everybody there has to be there. That's what's really cool. Not everybody at that table has to be at the table because they get the funding that requires them to be effective. In fact the majority of agencies don't have to be there. We've really built this spirit of collaborating around this common, common approach to addressing this issue."
If you or someone you know is homeless, you can contact the Columbia Housing Authority.