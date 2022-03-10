COLUMBIA - With the tax filing deadline just over a month away, Americans are scrambling to make sure they complete their taxes on time by this year’s filing date of April 18.
So far already, the IRS has filed more than 30 million tax refunds to American citizens, but the IRS is currently in a bind with nearly 24 million returns in backlog.
This has been largely due to the lack of workers the IRS has been able to hire in the past few months during the great recession and the pandemic.
Back in Columbia, residents have many options to file their taxes by the end of this season, but one option is set to help out members of the community regardless of economic income.
Each year, the Columbia Public Library offers a Volunteer Income Tax Assistant (VITA) program for Missouri residents.
Site coordinator Michael Cox says the VITA program based at Columbia Public Library is the largest volunteer file-free program in the state of Missouri.
“We usually do 2,000 to 2,200 tax filings a year,” Cox said. “We really provide a service for the community, and many have found our program helpful.”
Cox said filing taxes may be a little more complicated this year due to the advanced child credit that was given out by the federal government to U.S. citizens.
While the program has been successful in the past few months, it has typically been on Thursdays, when weather has canceled school and the program itself.
“This year, specific to this site every Thursday, it just snows,” Cox said. “Just because of the difficulty of taxpayers getting here and the staff, it has been a bit difficult.”
In total, the Columbia Public Library VITA program has more than 18 volunteers who work at the site. Some are assigned as greeters. Others are designated as quality reviewers in which once a return is done, they need to double check the filing to take sure that there are no typos or tax law mistakes made on one’s return.
Because Columbia Public Library is considered a VITA site by the IRS, under guidelines, the program is set to help low income and elderly filers. Cox said there are other people with more secure income who come to file as well.
“Because the library is our sponsor, we help anybody that comes into this library,” Cox said.
The only limits to the people who use the program are those who own farms or who own businesses that have a lot of expenses, or those who have a lot of rental property.
Other than those limits, the program helps residents who range from those who are enrolled in high school and go all the way up to people who have brokerage accounts that have thousands of dollars in them.
Appointments are available until April 15, but they are filling up fast. Call the library at 573-443-3161 to make an appointment, and visit its website for items to bring to your appointment.