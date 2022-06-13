COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center will host its monthly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event next week at the Columbia Public Library.
The event, which will be hosted Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature 12 different employers and hundreds of job opportunities including banking, social services, mental health, manufacturing, and more, according to a press release.
“It’s our goal to help employers and job seekers find the perfect opportunity they can both be happy with,” Central Region Communications Coordinator Sundi Jo Graham said. ”We want to do everything we can to help employers find new team members, and offering on-site interviews is a great way to create that personal connection between employers and job seekers.”
Resumes are recommended but not required. There will be other services available at the Columbia Job Center for both employers and job seekers.
Employer services include talent search assistance through the MoJobs database, the ability to reach out to UI recipients, retention assistance, labor market information, ACT WorkKeys and NCRC testing, hiring incentives, and veterans services.
Job seeker services include job search assistance, free resource computers, career and training services, workshops, skill assessments, work-based learning, and more.