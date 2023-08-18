Editor’s note: This story was corrected to include information from Columbia police.
COLUMBIA — The ongoing School Resource Officer contract was approved at the Columbia School Board's meeting Monday, where amendments to the contracts were discussed, and public opinion was heard. It received final approval Friday during an executive session.
Helen Porter, chief schools officer, said amendments to the previous contract between Columbia Public Schools and the city of Columbia were made, including the addition of equity training for officers. She said Columbia police already conduct similar training, but the school district's training could provide a different interpretation.
"So I think the school board was really interested in making sure that our school resource officers have equity training, that they have trauma-informed training," Porter said.
The district signed the SRO contract Friday and sent it off to the Columbia City Council for discussion, voting and approval. It will take two council meetings before the renewed contract is finalized, which would be early September, according to Porter.
"I think it's important for our scholars to see law enforcement as someone that can be a resource to them," Porter said. "We have a lot of people in our community, I think that, just see law enforcement as someone who responds to a crime."
As of now, the district plans to have two SROs at Battle High School, one at Hickman and another at Rock Bridge.
The Columbia Police Department currently doesn't have enough officers to staff middle or elementary schools yet, but Porter says that's a discussion for future contracts.
School Resource Officer's will still be at the schools until the official contract is renewed.