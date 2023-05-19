COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools (CPS) is celebrating high school graduates this weekend with ceremonies for Douglass, Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge High Schools.
A total of 1,331 students will graduate this year, according to a statement from CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. Last year, 1,324 students graduated across all four high schools.
Graduation ceremonies will be held on the following times, dates and locations:
- Douglass: 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at the Missouri Theatre
- Hickman: 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Mizzou Arena
- Battle: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Mizzou Arena
- Rock Bridge: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Mizzou Arena
Graduation ceremonies will also be live-streamed.
Douglass graduates share their experiences and hopes for the future
Nauz’aran Hill graduated from Douglass High School Friday. She is planning on continuing her education at Moberly Area Community College to study nursing.
“The last four years have been hectic for me, my friend passed away and then I dropped out and then I came back and now I’m done,” Hill said.
She said she’s excited to graduate and she’s celebrating the achievement with a lunch out.
Cameron Alexander Baker also graduated from Douglass Friday. He said the last four years have been “crazy” due to COVID-19. He said all the changes make him even more grateful to have graduated.
“I am truly grateful and thankful that I graduated today,” Baker said.
Baker said he plans to head to cosmetology school.
Chezney Fritts said the last four years have been interesting. They said the last two years studying at Douglass has been a fun and exciting journey. Fritts said they’re celebrating their accomplishments Friday with family.
“We’re going to go home and have a bunch of tacos and take some pictures,” Fritts said.