COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced in a press release Thursday that it has filled two district-level leadership roles. 

Former interim superintendent for secondary education for the 2021-22 school year Helen Porter has officially been named the superintendent for secondary education.

Porter began working for CPS in 1997 and has served as a teacher, teaching fellowship mentor, administrative assistant, assistant principal and principal. 

Michelle Holz will be taking over for Jennifer Rukstad as interim chief human resources officer for the 2022-23 school year. Holz will be recommended to the Board of Education for the position. 

Holz has nearly 15 years of teaching and school leadership experience, including serving as a program director, assistant principal and principal in multiple districts in Illinois and Missouri.

She has been the director of certificated and salaried personnel for CPS since 2018.

