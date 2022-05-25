COLUMBIA - Tina Woods will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the principal at Derby Ridge School for the 2022-23 school year.
According to a news release, Woods will take over the role from current Principal Tonya Henry. Henry announced earlier this year that she will serve as an assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School.
Woods is the current program director of the district’s Quest program, which serves students with special needs. Before that, she was the administrative assistant for both Smithton Middle and Oakland middle schools. She began with the district as a special education teacher in 2007 and has taught at multiple schools across the district.
Woods holds a specialist degree in educational leadership from St. Louis University and a master’s degree in teaching from Columbia College.
"Ms. Woods will be an excellent leader at Derby Ridge. Her commitment to all scholars and focus on collaborating with all stakeholders is a great fit for the school," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said.