COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Monday.
CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or missing from students. Students will now receive a '0' for any assignment not turned in.
The implementation of this rule last year was surrounded by contention and critique from parents of students, according to an email sent to parents.
Another change that is coming is the full move to standard-referenced grading (SRG) for middle and high school students.
According to the district's website, SRG practices involve assessing students against state or national standards of learning.
"Student learning is measured using 4-level scales, where Level 3 is the level of meeting the grade-level standard(s) through aligned learning targets," the website said. "Only academic achievement is ultimately assessed, as behaviors blended in can distort this."
According to CPS, letter grades will still be given out for individual classes and grade point averages will continue to be calculated.
CPS said they have been working with the Marzano Research group. The Marzano Research group specializes in working with SRG and instruction, assessment and curriculum learning, the email said.
Marzano and CPS will host “Parent/Community Universities” on SRG on each of the following days days:
- Sept. 20 – Rock Bridge High School, 6 p.m.
- Oct. 12 – Hickman High School, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - Battle High School, 6 p.m.
CPS has provided other information about the SRG changes that can be found on its website.