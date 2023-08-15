COLUMBIA − Thousands of Columbia Public School (CPS) employees celebrated the start of a new school year Tuesday at the district's back-to-school convocation event at Mizzou Arena.
"It's just a way to welcome them back, to kick off the school year and really focus on our theme this year, which is 'Inspiring Greatness,'" CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Employees were greeted at the arena by student cheer squads and drum lines.
Student speakers, district officials and local leaders were featured during the event, including Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe. The convocation also had Stephen M.R. Covey as a keynote speaker.
One CPS employee said the event was a great way to start off the year.
"They really pulled out all the stops for this," said Jodie Ashby, who works at Roseta Avenue Center, the alternative day school for special education. "It's kind of a good way to get pumped up for the year."
Another CPS employee said the event helped bring all of the district together.
"I think we are all just working together as a team," Stephanie Goehl, an instructional aid at the Center for Early Child Learning, said. "It was nice to be hyped up and just feeling that unity."
This year's theme was "Inspiring Greatness." Saathvik Kannan, a CPS student, spoke about how staff at CPS have inspired him to be better.
"Each of the teachers played a crucial role in where I am today," Kannan said. "I just wanted to express my gratitude to them and ensure that they continue to do what they do to other students as well."
With classes starting next week, Baumstark says the district is preparing to make changes to improve this year.
"We have some key areas that we want to focus on to be able to improve our attendance, to really focus on achievement, to address our continued growth," Baumstark said.
Ashby says instructors like her are ready to change and adapt for their students.
"We're always changing and going with the flow because it really depends on our student body," Ashby said. "We are going to make changes constantly."
Ashby says more than anything, seeing her students is what she is most excited for this year.
"I'm just so excited to see all of them and meet all our new faces," Ashby said.