COLUMBIA - Roughly 18,500 students will start class across the Columbia Public Schools district Tuesday.
The district is made up of 39 schools across 300 square miles, making it the fifth largest district in the state of Missouri.
CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said the student enrollment number is expected to grow by roughly 200 this year.
Yearwood believes the growth is because of the attractive environment that is supported by the community.
"We see more parents, more scholars, coming into our schools because of the programs that we are offering [and the] different programs that we have," Yearwood said.
He also says strong graduation rates and ACT scores are factors.
To accommodate the growth, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark says the district has added new staff positions and school buildings.
One in particular, Rock Bridge Elementary School, will open this fall with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 31. Baumstark said another elementary school will be added in southern Columbia sometime in 2024.
There have also been renovations at the Columbia Area Career Center and Jefferson Middle School to stay up-to-date with the growing population.
Yearwood is not only expecting an increase in the number of students. He's also anticipating a high level of excitement in the classrooms because of greater interactions as the district moves forward from the COVID-19 virus.
"We should see, again, academic accomplishments being even higher because now the focus is not just on looming loss, but on actually how can we prepare our scholars into higher academic achievements," Yearwood said.
In preparation for the upcoming year, CPS teachers and staff underwent trainings and other growth opportunities with the hope to revamp the curriculum and improve teaching and learning environments.
"We're continuing to do that because we want to ensure that our scholars have a premier educational opportunity," Yearwood said.
This is CPS' 150th year in existence, and Yearwood is hopeful for a great year ahead.
"First day back, on Tuesday, will be a day of celebration," Yearwood said. "We are asking our community of parents out to our schools and to welcome our scholars back, to celebrate them entering our schools, some for the first time, some again may not have been there during the pandemic. We just want to make that a day of true excitement for scholars come out and celebrate as they enter the building [Tuesday]."