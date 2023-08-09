COLUMBIA — New educators within Columbia Public Schools received a $100 gift card Wednesday morning thanks to the Columbia Public Schools Foundation (CPSF).
Teachers received the gift card as part of CPSF's New Educator Grants. The gift cards can be used to help establish their classrooms.
The foundation is expected to give out about 300 gift cards, totaling about $30,000, according to a press release.
Katie Harris, executive director of the CPSF, said the foundation’s board is excited to support the new program.
“It’s the first year in our more than 25-year history that we’ve done something like this," Harris said. "We wanted to show new teachers that we know how much they end up spending out of their own pockets, and we support and appreciate them as they’re setting up their classrooms and starting their teaching careers with the best school district in the state.”
The CPSF partnered with Central Bank of Boone County to make sure the gift cards have zero fees, allowing the teachers who received them to have access to the full $100 on the cards, the release said.