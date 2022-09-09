COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at any time they choose.
An email sent to families in the district Friday afternoon announced the addition of TutorMe as an online resource students can use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The service provides tutoring in grades K-12 on "virtually any subject," including assistance for Advanced Placement and dual enrollment courses.
The email said that the addition of the service was a result of community input. TutorMe will be paid for using ESSER COVID relief funds.
CPS students will be able to access TutorMe using the online CPS student portal.