COLUMBIA — The Columbia School Board will consider increasing pay for paraprofessionals in the district at its meeting Monday evening.
With two weeks until school starts, the district has more than 50 open paraprofessional positions, which is one-third of the total positions, according to the school board agenda.
The salary change will add $1.20 on the base of the schedule. The change also adds more columns for levels of education. The proposed increase in the salary schedule will cost $385,000 and about $445,000 with benefit costs.
According to a Columbia Public Schools job posting, a paraprofessional "assists the classroom teacher in providing an appropriate education for students with special needs."
A paraprofessional with 60 credit hours serving a student with basic needs would start at $14.50/hour under the proposed salary schedule.