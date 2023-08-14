COLUMBIA - Ahead of a new school year, Columbia Public Schools is set to reevaluate its agreement with the city of Columbia for its school resource officer program.
As previously reported by KOMU, the most recent agreement between the two parties expired June 30, having been in place since January 2022.
The agreement, if renewed, will keep two police officers stationed at Battle High School and one officer for both Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools.
Columbia School Board president Suzette Waters said data will be presented to the school board Monday night, including statistics on the interactions between students and SROs.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark wrote in a statement to KOMU that "school resource officers play a critical and important role in developing positive relationships with our students and staff. These relationships help keep our schools, students and staff safe."
New city partnership seeks to add a fire safety educator for Columbia elementary schools
Columbia Public Schools and the city of Columbia are also in talks to partner with the Columbia Fire Department, in a strategic effort to increase fire safety education at the elementary schools.
The discussions aims for a Columbia Fire Department Assistant Marshall to serve as a consistent officer to bring more awareness and hands-on activities to students about fire prevention and what to do when facing a fire.
Reinstatement of in-person driver's education curriculum to be considered
The city of Columbia and Columbia Public Schools believe they can play a role in achieving zero traffic deaths or serious injuries on mid-Missouri roads with the reimplementation of an in-person driver's education course.
While the district currently offers an online driving course, the proposed in-person lessons would have an instructor and car. In-person lessons were previously offered by the district, but were suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple attempts have been made to mandate driver's education in Missouri public schools, including the most recent legislative session, however the bill did not pass.
Should the board approve the additive Monday night, instructors and vehicles will become available next summer to students who have already received their learner's permits.