COLUMBIA — Members of the Columbia School Board gave final approval to its ongoing school resource officer (SRO) contract Friday. Despite approval, high schools will start the year Tuesday without SROs in buildings.
The contract was approved at the School Board's meeting Monday, where amendments to the contracts were discussed, and public opinion was heard.
Amendments to the previous contract between Columbia Public Schools and the city of Columbia were made, including the addition of equity training for officers, according to Helen Porter, chief schools officer.
"So I think the School Board was really interested in making sure that our school resource officers have equity training," Porter said. "That they have trauma-informed training and the police department does a lot of that and takes care of a lot of that, but you know the interpretation of a law enforcement officer would be different than the interpretation of trauma-informed and equity and restorative practices for an educator."
The district signed the SRO contract Friday and sent it off to the city of Columbia for discussion, voting and approval. It will take two City Council meetings before the contract is finalized, putting SROs in schools by mid-September, according to Porter.
"I think it's important for our scholars to see law enforcement as someone that can be a resource to them," Porter said. "We have a lot of people in our community, I think that, just see law enforcement as someone who responds to a crime."
As of now, CPS plans to have two SROs at Battle High School, one at Hickman and another at Rock Bridge.
The Columbia Police Department currently doesn't have enough officers to staff middle or elementary schools yet, but Porter says that's a discussion for future contracts.