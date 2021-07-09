COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released a new set of updated COVID-19 protocols in the district, including a new mask mandate for all students 11 years old and younger.
According to an email to parents, the new protocols go into effect on Monday. The district said students 11 and younger will be required to wear a mask indoors and on school buses. Masks will not be required outside. The district said masks are "strongly encouraged" but not required for students 12 and older.
The district is also updating its quarantine procedures. It will not require quarantine for anyone who is fully vaccinated or who was masked when exposed, as long as the exposed person is not showing symptoms.
The district said contact tracing will only be done for people if they were unmasked and within 3 feet of a person who tests positive for more than a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24 hour period.
CPS is maintaining its current quarantine periods, which include:
- 10 day quarantine period if a person is exposed, or
- 7 day period after a negative PCR test taken between days 5 and 7 and no symptoms.
The new protocols come as CPS is reporting rising case numbers. The district's 14-day COVID-19 case tracker reported 32.5 cases per 10,000 people on Thursday, the highest rate of cases since mid-February.