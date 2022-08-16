COLUMBIA - Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission is meeting Tuesday night to discuss unfunded needs for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Currently, there are three tiers of funded projects in the state of Missouri, which are ranked based on highest priority.

According to the high-priority Unfunded Needs List:

Tier one totals $543 million and includes projects that could be completed within the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)

Tier two totals $2.1 billion and includes projects beyond the current STIP timeframe

Tier three totals $2.2 billion and includes projects that are also beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates

There is an additional $1 billion worth of unfunded needs identified.

This list includes multi-modal projects, such as sidewalk, road and bridge needs.

According to Columbia city planner Brad Kelley, road and bridge projects have to be part of the MoDOT state system while multi-modal projects do not.

MoDOT is split into roughly 15 to 20 districts with each district sending in its top transportation needs. Once each district has compiled their list, MoDOT will prioritize the needs on its own and send them on to the highway commission for approval.

Currently, MoDOT's funding mainly comes from the fuel tax, which is mostly required to be spent on road and bridge projects.

Kelley and Columbia Public Works spokesperson John Ogan believe more funding for Columbia will help the economy by allowing residents to reach the places they need to visit.

"A transit system that meets the needs of all types of people and allows everyone to live more fulfilling lives is a necessary part of any city," Kelley said.

At the meeting Tuesday, Kelley will ask commission members about what they would like to see on the list. After that, there will be options for public comment at the end of August.

Opportunities for input include these times and locations:

Virtual workshop - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 23 Google Meet link +1 307-461-9910? // PIN: ?349 449 393?

- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 23

In-person workshop

- 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 23 701 E Broadway, City Hall, Conference Room 1A

Public meeting

- 2:30 p.m., Aug. 25 701 East Broadway, City Hall, Council Chambers

Individuals who are unable to attend the workshop or public meeting can still fill out a survey detailing their travel needs and priorities.

Kelley said this survey will cover information on travel preferences and transportation priorities. He also said he believes this survey is an opportunity for residents' voices to be heard.

"This is a way for citizens to provide input on how we can improve their lives just everyday getting access to basic needs, getting to work, that kind of thing," he explained.

Kelly also says that there is not enough funding available for the transportation needs of Columbia residents.

"The challenge is determining the optimal projects to fund that provide the greatest return on investment to taxpayers," he said.

Thus far, Kelley says a big priority for citizens is to maintain the transportation we have.

"So starting with that, just maintaining what we have, keeping our system operating well, in good condition. Beyond that, we look at things like safety, accessibility and mobility," Kelley said.

Another project Kelley said he has gotten feedback on is sidewalks, so a masterplan is currently in the works to fill sidewalk gaps throughout Columbia.

This commission's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall conference room 1A/1B.