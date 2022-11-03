COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College.
Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
Previously, drivers stayed in the right westbound lane to get through downtown. There is still a lane to turn left onto Hitt Street.
Columbia Public Works spokesperson John Ogan told KOMU 8 that the alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
Traffic engineers also lengthened the left turn lane on East Broadway, turning south onto College Avenue. The turn lane now goes back to Willis Avenue, instead of ending under the pedestrian bridge.
Ogan said the changes will allow for more right turns from East Broadway north onto College Avenue.
The city put up signs and painted new lines to make the changes clear, but drivers who use that part of the road often should pay extra attention.