COLUMBIA − Four ADA accessible parking spaces are being added along North Fourth Street in downtown Columbia, near the MERS Goodwill Career Center.
The project is made possible by the Columbia Public Works cost-share program.
"If money is available, they'll pay half of the project," Greg Wingert, vice president of the Columbia Careers Center at MERS Goodwill, said.
Construction began Monday for the parking spots. It's projected to be completed by late April. While the project is moving quickly on the ground, the discussions were up in the air for much longer.
"I mentioned that it took two and a half years to get to this point, but there is a lot of talking, a lot of measuring, a lot of discussion," Wingert said.
Wingert said he approached the city in the winter of 2019 after seeing a disabled man have to muscle his way from the back parking lot and around the entire building.
"That takes some effort, it's a physical chore to do. And I have mentioned the individual that I witnessed, and that was the impetus for me to make the move to get on the street [parking], get closer to the building," Wingert said.
Vineet Kapila, the construction project's superintendent, said that portion of Fourth Street will go from five regular meter spots to the four ADA spots.
"The ADA spaces, they are going to be 13-feet wide where a normal parking space is 8 foot," Kapila said. "So we have to remove part of the sidewalk to allow for that room to go in there."
Here is the area where four new ADA parking spots will be added on North 4th Street in downtown Columbia. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/igOvfMmznc— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 23, 2022
Along with the four parking spots, the project will add ramps along the sidewalk to make the accessibility easier.
Wingert emphasized the more accessibility will, in turn, help the MERS center along Fourth Street.
"Well, if we are accessible to people regardless of their barrier, then people will certainly consider us as an option," Wingert said.
Wingert said he believes this could lead to future projects with other organizations in Columbia.
"The relationship with the city has been great. They have been a true partner in this. They've listened to me, they responded to me. I think we have worked together as a team, and I am very grateful for that," Wingert said.
Great Plains ADA Center Universal Design Consultant Troy Balthazor said the collaboration is very unique, but it's a good thing.
"I like it. I like it access-wise," Balthazor said. "I think the working between the business and the city, I think that's very positive. Anytime we add parking downtown is a good thing."
He also acknowledged the placement of the ADA spots.
"I think it is sort of rare. I really think that anytime you get business and government working together to accomplish a goal, especially if it is four accessible parking spaces where there were none before... great stuff," Balthazor said.
According to city parking supervisor James Foup, downtown Columbia currently has the following ADA parking spaces:
- On-street ADA spaces: 41
- Parking lot ADA spaces: 8
- Parking garage ADA spaces: 51
The additions on Fourth Street makes the updated total come out to 104 ADA parking spaces in downtown Columbia.
The project is estimated to cost $38,987.22, and the city of Columbia will pay for half. MERS Goodwill said it reached out to Veterans United in Columbia to help fund the spaces. The VU agreed to give $10,000 toward the project.
Wingert said he is pleased with the construction of the parking spots but is thinking more about who it will truly impact once it is done.
"It boils down to accessibility, and you and I can't appreciate that as well as somebody who uses a wheelchair. And to have more options at your disposal makes life easier... makes life better," Wingert said.