COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians can expect up 2 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday night, according to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team.
Winter storms and slick road conditions are factors in more than 2,000 road deaths every year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
City of Columbia Public Works and Missouri Department of Transportation officials say employees are prepping Tuesday to help decrease traffic crashes.
Columbia Public Works spokesperson John Ogan said ahead of the winter weather, the city will pre-treat a lot of "problem areas," such as bridges, hills, curves and intersections.
"This storm probably will not be as significant as some of the worst storms." Ogan said. "It looks like flowable snow, it's not ice. Ice typically is the worst for us, tends to wear out our equipment faster. And the temperatures will be in the 30s which will allow the salt and pretreatments to have a greater effect than if the temperatures were lower."
Ogan expects a full crew of 28 snow plow drivers to work overnight through Wednesday morning, on 12-hour shifts. Ogan added the city can pull from other departments based on the severity of the event.
"We have a core of regulars from other departments that tend to be the same people that help us out and we're able to take from them as needed," Ogan said. "We are confident that we'll be able to respond to this and future winter weather events effectively."
Columbia Public Works has a salt dome facility used to help treat roads. Sam Thomas, superintendent for the department, said the city began the winter weather season with about 5,000 tons of salt, like it normally does. It's down to about 4,000 tons.
Just like the city of Columbia, MoDOT will also have their snow plow drivers on 12-hour shifts. MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer says each storm brings new challenges. Schafer adds the challenge with this storm will be staffing, since the department is down 1,000 snow drivers.
"With any snow event, regardless of how many operators we have on board, that you know, this is going to be a significant snow event," Shafer said. "So they just need to question the need to go. Stay at home, if at all possible. If they do need to go, you know, slow down, give yourself lots of extra time. Bring along some supplies, should something unfortunate unforeseen happen."
AAA representative Nick Chabarria says his staff is there to help in the event that crashes do happen on the road.
"Hopefully, from our end, it stays quiet as far as roadside assistance," Chabarria said. "Folks heard the warnings and stayed off the roads where they could."
The city of Columbia, MoDOT, and AAA officials say staying home is the best option Wednesday to give snow plow drivers time to clear the roads.