COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is on its way to mid-Missouri. Various road departments are preparing for the incoming sleet and snow.
Workers at the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) were out pretreating roads on Wednesday.
"We're out treating the roads with salt right now, since there's no rain coming in. So we'll have some salt there," MoDOT assistant district maintenance engineer Jeff Niemeyer said. "That way when the snow does come in, we have salt underneath it. That way we can plow it off easier and quicker."
Workers treated hills, couriers, bridges and intersections, where they usually have issues that freeze quicker.
Besides, some preparations were done inside.
Cody Jemnings, a vehicle mechanic working at Columbia Public Works, did some maintenance for a truck to plow snow Thursday.
"A 5 minute fix saves us a couple of hours tomorrow," Jemnings said.
It was the same work for MoDOT on Wednesday.
"We've had several cycles of storms," Niemeyer said. "So we have that several trucks down, and I know they've gotten us a few more up to date that were then able to staff and use for the storm."
According to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team, the first round of snow moved in for the afternoon hours Wednesday for some southern Missouri counties. The second and main round of winter weather arrives Thursday morning and is set to last through most of the day.
John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, suggested people drive slowly and give plow trucks some room to work.
"If you do encounter a plow truck, just give it a little bit of extra room," Ogan said. "Don't try to pass it, give them room to work, and they should be able to do their work."
Both the city and state road departments monitor forecasts to the exact size and timing of the storm.
"We are going to be well prepared for whatever it is that comes this week in the latest winter weather event," Ogan said.
"We make sure we get staffing, trucks, material, and we're all good to go," Niemeyer said.